Salvation Army prepares for Hurricane Michael

After strengthening over the weekend, Hurricane Michael is expected to make landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast as a Category 3 storm. The Salvation Army has placed all disaster relief resources across the state of Florida on standby, including mobile feeding kitchens, trained personnel, and supplies.

The Salvation Army has established a command center in Tampa and is prepared to mobilize incident management teams to the Florida Panhandle to serve impacted areas after the storm makes landfall.

“Many of our teams from across Florida have spent the past few weeks serving people impacted by Hurricane Florence, and they are now faced with preparing their families and homes for Hurricane Michael,” says Steven Hartsook, Emergency Disaster Services Director for The Salvation Army. “We encourage everyone to heed the warnings of their local emergency management offices to make sure they are as prepared as possible for the storm.”

The Salvation Army prepares all year long to serve when and where needed. To support The Salvation Army’s Hurricane Michael relief efforts, visit www.HelpSalvationArmy.org.