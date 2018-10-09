Presentations made at School Board meeting

The Washington County School District was presented with a Bronze Achievement Healthy School District award during Monday night’s meeting of the Washington County School Board.
Julie Dillard (right) presents Becki Franklin with the Excellence in Afterschool Programming Award from the FL Association of Extension 4-H Agents.
VMS Beta Club student Marissa Rodriguez was recognized for winning an award.
2019 US Presidential Academic Nomination, Washington County, Lana Bush and 2019 US Presidential CTE Nomination, Washington County, Stephen Chomos were recognized Monday night.
All items on the consent agenda were approved, as well as personnel recommendations.
