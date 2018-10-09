Perkins obit

Robert G. Perkins, 69, a lifelong native of Grand Ridge, Florida, entered into the loving arms of his Savior on Sunday, October 7th, 2018 at Bay Medical Center.

Robert was a member of Sneads Pentecostal Holiness Church. He served in the Army and was later an educator for the Gadsden School Board.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Isaac G. “Buster” and Velma M. Perkins of Grand Ridge, FL and first-born infant son, Donal G. Perkins.

He is survived by his wife, Patsy A. Perkins; three sons, Robert “Ricky” Perkins and wife, Tina of Chattahoochee, Isaac “Ikey” Perkins and wife, Vanessa of Cypress, and William “Mickey” Perkins and wife, Trish of Grand Ridge; three sisters, Bytha Lunell Neel and husband, Jim of Grand Ridge, Juanita Daniels and husband, Mike of Marianna, and Alice Faye Edwards and husband, Jim of Grand Ridge; six grandchildren, Christina Perkins, Justin Perkins, Will Perkins, Isaiah Perkins, Alexander Perkins, and Grace Perkins; 2 great grandchildren, Claire Perkins and Chloe Perkins, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, October 12, 2018 at Sneads Assembly of God Church with Revs. Mike Daniels and Jimmy Wright officiating. Interment will follow in Angel Rest Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 5-7p.m., Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Sneads Assembly of God Church.