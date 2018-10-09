News from WFEC

GRACEVILLE – West Florida Electric Cooperative (WFEC) crews and personnel are prepared to make repairs and restore power should their customers experience power outages due to Hurricane Michael. All WFEC offices will be closed to the public on Wednesday, October 10. Essential storm personnel will report to work. This decision has been made for the safety of non-essential personnel who do not participate in storm recovery or restoration efforts.

In the event of widespread outages, West Florida Electric will activate its automated outage response phone system to process information from customers as efficiently as possible. WFEC members may report electric service problems or downed power lines by calling 844.OUTAGE1 (844.688.2431). For information about additional ways to report outages, visit www.westflorida.coop.

If you require uninterrupted power to operate vital medical equipment or other critical devices, please make arrangements to relocate or have an auxiliary power source available. For life-threatening emergencies, please call 911.

Members can stay informed by using the cooperative’s online outage map (www.westflorida.coop/outages) or follow our Facebook page (www.facebook.com/wfeca). Additional crews will be arriving from Mississippi and Louisiana tomorrow to help WFEC personnel make repairs and restore power as quickly, but safely as possible.