Naval Hospital Pensacola during Hurricane Michael

NAVAL HOSPITAL PENSACOLA, Fla. – Naval Hospital Pensacola and all Branch Clinics will remain open today, Oct. 9, but the Urgent Care Center will stop seeing patients at 6 p.m. tonight. Naval Hospital Pensacola and Naval Branch Clinic Health Clinics at Corry Station, Naval Air Station Pensacola, Naval Air Technical Training Center and Panama City will not be open on Wednesday, Oct. 10, due to the expected impact of Hurricane Michael.

The safety of our patients and staff is always our top priority. Patients with appointments later in the week who wish to reschedule can call the Appointment Line at 850-505-7171. Updates throughout the storm will be posted on the hospital’s Facebook page. Staff should contact their supervisor if they have questions or concerns or call the Staff Hotline at

1-866-272-9474.

Naval Hospital Pensacola is not on Naval Air Station Pensacola and is a separate command and installation.

For up-to-date information on NHP and its branch clinics, go to https://www.facebook.com/NavalHospPensacola/ or http://www.med.navy.mil/sites/pcola/Pages/default.aspx.