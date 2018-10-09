NAS Pensacola to close for inclement weather

PENSACOLA, FLA.—Due to anticipated inclement weather conditions from Hurricane Michael, Naval Air Station Pensacola (NASP), Corry Station and Saufley Field will curtail normal operations and close the installations to all visitors and non-critical personnel at 2 p.m. today, Oct. 9th to include National Naval Aviation Museum, Lighthouse, Ft Barrancas, etc.

NASP Child Development Center, Youth Center, Navy Exchange and Commissary will close today at 6 p.m.

All facilities onboard the base will remain closed through Wednesday, Oct 10th.

Pending significant changes in weather forecast, the base and all facilities will reopen and resume normal operations on Thursday, Oct 11th.