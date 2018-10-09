Hurricane update from Emergency Management

Washington County is currently under a Hurricane Warning and a Flash Flood Watch due to Hurricane Michael, a Category 1 Hurricane that is expected to strengthen to a Category 3 Hurricane before making landfall on the Panhandle or Big Bend coastline. Emergency Management encourages citizens to complete storm preparations today and stay tuned to local media outlets for the latest information on the storm.

Washington County Schools will close at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 and will remain closed on Wednesday, October 10.

The Washington County Courthouse will close at 12PM on Tuesday and remained closed through Wednesday.

Government Offices will be closed Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Sandbags are available for Washington County residents from 8:00am until 4pm Tuesday – October 9, 2018. Sandbags can be picked up at the Vernon Fire Station, the Sunny Hills Fire Station, and the Orange Hill Fire Station. There is a 25 bag limit per household.

Washington County will open a General Population Shelter and a Special Needs Shelter at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Residents seeking shelter should carry bedding, snacks, and medications. Shelters are not designed for comfort but safety only, we therefore encourage residents to consider staying with friends or family and if possible, to evacuate outside of the hurricane warning areas.

Shelter Information:

The General Population Shelter is located at: Rouhlac Middle School, 1535 Brickyard Road, Chipley

The Special Needs Shelter is located on the RMS campus at: WAVES School, 934 Tiger Loop, Chipley

Individuals wishing to sign up for Washington County emergency notifications should visit the County’s website at washingtonfl.com and scroll to the bottom of the page for a registration link. Citizens can also contact the Emergency Management Office at 638-6203 for assistance.