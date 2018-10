Due to Hurricane Michael, Wednesday’s garbage schedule will be picked up on Thursday and Thursday’s garbage schedule will be picked up on Friday.

They will not leave the landfill until 7:00 am on Thursday.

PLEASE DO NOT PLACE GARBAGE CONTAINERS OUT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING. IT IS IMPERATIVE THAT YOU DO NOT PLACE GARBAGE CONTAINERS OUT UNTIL THURSDAY MORNING AS THEY CAN BECOME PROJECTILES THAT CAN CAUSE DAMAGE.