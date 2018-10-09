From the Washington County Emergency Management Office

Based on information received from the National Weather Service regarding the intensity and the forecast track of Hurricane Michael, a strong Category 3 storm, Washington County will likely begin to experience 45 mph sustained winds between 2AM and 6AM on Wednesday. When that occurs, conditions will be too dangerous for emergency personnel to respond. Conditions will continue to deteriorate throughout the day on Wednesday leading to sustained hurricane force winds as high as 110 mph with possible higher gusts.

Although conditions will begin to improve over night on Wednesday, tropical storm force winds will not exit the county until approximately 6-8 AM on Thursday.

Therefore, Washington County residents living in mobile homes or any structure that they feel is unsafe is advised to take action now and seek other shelter.

A Red Cross shelter is opened at Roulhac Middle School located at 1535 Brickyard Road in Chipley and a Special Needs Shelter is located at WAVE School on the same campus. However, it is always safest to move outside the Hurricane Warning area if possible.

With the likelihood of long term power outages due Hurricane Michael, Washington County residents who are dependent on emergency power, and do not have generator capabilities, should make arrangements now to relocate to ensure ongoing power supply.