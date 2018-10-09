Fortune obit

Gladys Christine Fortune, 82 of Alford died Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Chipola Health and Rehab. She was a native and lifelong resident of the Round Lake community.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Fortune; two brothers, Herman Barnes and Ernest Barnes; three sisters, Louise Carter, Alice Mayo, and Callie Barnes; two great-grandsons, Kyle Benefield and Zackery Barnes.

Survivors include six daughters, Debbie Gay (Alfred) of Alford, Linda Benefield (Curtis) of Cottondale, Glenda Cogburn of Round Lake, Kathy Hamm of Round Lake, Rene Mathis (David) of Alford, Thelma Barnes (Garry) of Round Lake; one sister, Evelyn Syfrett of Round Lake; 15 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Round Lake Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Blalock, Charles Williams, and Judy Williams officiating. Interment will follow in Round Lake Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at Round Lake Baptist Church.