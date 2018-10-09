Chapukas obit

Julianna Chapukas, age 94 of Sunny Hills, passed from this life on October 6, 2018 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

Julianna was born on February 13, 1924 in Lithuania to Anthony and Maria Aleknovicius Pacinskas. She loved singing and dancing in the Lithuanian choir. She often was used locally in the Hospitals as a Lithuanian and Polish Translator. She was in charge of the Bread Distribution for the Elderly, delivering to those in need. She had lived in the Sunny Hills Community for the past 35+ years coming from New York, and was well known by all in the community. She was a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in Sunny Hills, Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Anthony and Maria Pacinskas; husband: Boleslaw Chapukas.

She is survived by her loving church family at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Funeral mass will be held 11A.M. Monday, October 15, 2018 at St. Theresa Catholic Church with Msgr. Frances Szczykutowicz and Father Paul Moody officiating. Burial will follow in Kent Forest Lawn Cemetery in Panama City, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.