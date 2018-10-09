Anderson obit

Miss Tiffany L. Anderson, age 33, of Marianna, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was a native of Mount Vernon, New York. She received her Bachelor’s Degree and was a licensed practical nurse with the Washington County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Chipley.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Destani A. Harp.

Tiffany leaves to cherish her memories her parents: Brenda Coleman Anderson of Marianna, Florida and Rupert Anderson of Jamaica; grandmother, Gilda Anderson of Mt. Vernon, NY; sister and brother-in-law: Georgett Williams (Carlos) of Maryland and a brother, Perrance Anderson of Marianna, Florida; numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-6 PM, Friday, October 12, 2018 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be 11 AM, Saturday, October 13, 2018 at Bethel Star Missionary Baptist Church, 4134 Lincoln Avenue, Marianna, FL with Pastor/Teacher George Williams.

Interment will follow in the Orange Hill Cemetery, Marianna, Florida under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, FL.