Anderson obit

Mrs. Marguerite L. Anderson, age 81, of Vernon, Florida passed away October 4, 2018 at her home.

She was born May 12, 1937 in Chipley, Florida to the late Dewey Hobsen and Leona West. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers.

Mrs. Anderson is survived by her husband of 63 years, Horace D. Anderson of Vernon, FL; three sons, Dewayne Anderson and wife Connie of Caryville, FL, Ken Anderson of Alford, FL and Steve Anderson and wife Robie of Alford, FL; one daughter, Sharon Sasser and husband Henry of Chipley, FL; two sisters, Polly Williams of Arley, AL and Shirley Pulliam and husband Bo of Royston, GA; a sister-in-law, Connie R. Anderson of Westville, FL; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.