Spanish Trail Playhouse to present “Grease: The Musical”

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will hold performances of Grease: The Musical on November 8, 9 & 10 at 7:00 p.m., and 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 11. The playhouse is in the Historic Chipley High School, located at 680 Second Street in Chipley.

Sandy Dumbrowski, the new girl in town, and Danny Zuko, the school’s coolest greaser, have a secret summertime romance – but when they get back to school, everything is different. Sandy attempts to navigate the tricky Rydell High School social waters and catch Danny’s attention again, but Danny is chiefly concerned with maintaining his tough-guy reputation. In the end, the Pink Ladies help Sandy figure out how to win back the leader of the Burger Palace Boys.

This show is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French. This book, music & lyrics are by Jim Jacobs & Warren Casey. This show will be directed by Kevin Russell.

Tickets go on sale to the general public October 22 & will be available online at www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com, and the Spanish Trail Playhouse office by calling 638-9113. The ticket office is open Monday through Thursday from 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Ticket prices for this show are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors (65+ & military with active or retired ID) & students. For more information, please email spanishtrailplayhouse@gmail.com.