News from Emergency Management

A Local State of Emergency was declared by the Washington County Board of Commissioners on Monday, October 8, 2018 at 11:00am (central) and will continue until all threats have passed.

Washington County Schools will close at 1:00pm on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 and will remain closed on Wednesday, October 10.

Government Offices and the Washington County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, October 10, 2018.

Sandbags are available for Washington County residents from 8:00am until 4pm Monday – October 8, 2018 and Tuesday – October 9, 2018. Sandbags can be picked up at the Vernon Fire Station, the Sunny Hills Fire Station, and the Orange Hill Fire Station. There is a 25 bag limit per household.

Washington County will open a General Population Shelter and a Special Needs Shelter at 2:00pm on Tuesday, October 9, 2018. Residents seeking shelter should carry bedding, snacks, and medications. Shelters are not designed for comfort but safety only. If you choose to go to public shelter, you may want to consider taking books or small card games. Shelter Information:

The General Population Shelter is located at:

Rouhlac Middle School, 1535 Brickyard Road, Chipley, FL 32428

The Special Needs Shelter is located on the RMS campus at:

WAVES School, 934 Tiger Loop, Chipley, FL 32428

Individuals wishing to sign up for Washington County emergency notifications should visit the County’s website at washingtonfl.com and scroll to the bottom of the page for a registration link. Citizens can also contact the Emergency Management Office at 638-6203 for assistance.

The EOC will go to Level 1 (full activation) at 0700 hours tomorrow, October 9, 2018.