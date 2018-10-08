Brenda Q. Lane, age 67 of Graceville, FL, passed from this life on Friday, October 5, 2018 at her home. She was born on August 20, 1951 in Bonifay, FL, to the late William and Rhoda (Pitts) Quattlebaum.

Brenda is a lifelong resident of the Jackson and Washington County area and she is a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one sister, Bobbie Quattlebaum.

Survivors include, her husband, Stanley Lane of Graceville, FL, one son, Guy Lane of Graceville, FL, one daughter, Summer Lane Forehand and husband Hank of Graceville, FL, one brother, Steve Quattlebaum and wife Madlyn of Chipley, FL, two sisters, Patsy Simmons and husband Regie of Chipley, FL, Shirley Grace and husband Roger of Shalimar, FL, one granddaughter, Hailey Forehand.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 8, 2018 at First Free Will Baptist Church of Chipley starting at 11:00 A.M. with Reverend Randall Johnson officiating. Family will receive friends for visitation at the church starting at 10:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Graceville City Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL, is in charge of arrangements.

