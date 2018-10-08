Please see below for a schedule of court closures for the Fourteenth Judicial Circuit. Please note closures are per county.
Bay County: Courts and Clerk operations will be closed on Tuesday, October 9th, and Wednesday, October 10th.
Calhoun County: Courts will be closed on Wednesday, October 10th.
Gulf County: Courts will be closed at 12:00 PM Eastern on Tuesday, October 9th, and all day on Wednesday, October 10th.
Holmes County: Courts will be closed on Wednesday, October 10th.
Jackson County: Courts will be closed on Wednesday, October 10th.
Washington County: Courts will be closed on Wednesday, October 10th.
The Courts plan to reopen in all counties on Thursday, October 11th. However, events will be re-evaluated on Wednesday to make that determination.