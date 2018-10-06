Traffic Advisory

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes County as crews perform construction activities.

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Resurfacing from S.R. 81 to the Choctawhatchee River Bridge – There will be intermittent eastbound lane restrictions from Monday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 12 as crews continue paving operations.

U.S. 90 Routine Maintenance – Drivers can expect intermittent lane restrictions on U.S. 90 in Bonifay from the post office to the Walton County line from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 8 through Friday, Oct. 12 as crews perform maintenance activities in the ditches. In addition, there may be intermittent shoulder closures from West Banfill Avenue to the Jackson County line.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.