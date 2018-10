Chipola’s annual High School Counselor Appreciation Day is Tuesday, Oct. 9. The event was originally scheduled on Oct. 2.

High school counselors and college officials will meet in the Continuing Education Conference Center beginning at 9 a.m. The program will conclude with lunch.

The meeting will provide a forum to share information and to network with colleagues from the five-county district.

For information, contact Kim Collins at 718-2407.