Chipola welcomes “A Band Called Honalee” Oct. 30

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series on Oct. 30 will present A Band Called Honalee, a modern-day folk trio inspired by the legacy of Peter, Paul AND Mary, and featuring the music of Bob Dylan, The Mamas and The Papas, The Byrds, Simon and Garfunkel, and others from the 1960’s folk rock era.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees.

Musically accomplished, interactive and energetic, their shows allow audiences to experience this timeless music live onstage once again. Their mission is to share this uniquely American music with new audiences, while rekindling the passion of life-long fans. Learn more at www.abandcalledhonalee.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by Hancock Bank.

The Artist Series continues Jan. 10, 2019, with Sean Dietrich, a writer, humorist, novelist, and biscuit connoisseur, known for his commentary and stories on life in the American South. Learn more at www.seandietrich.com. A Meet the Artist Reception will be hosted by First Federal Bank of Florida.

The season rounds out Mar. 14 with Our Lives in Letters: A World War II Perspective. This is a collaborative effort among Chipola, Northern Illinois University School of Theatre and Dance and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience.

Call the Center for the Arts Box Office at 850-718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.