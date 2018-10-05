Two arrested for selling methamphetamine

HOLMES COUNTY – Two Bonifay residents have been arrested for selling methamphetamine following separate controlled narcotics buys.

Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office conducted the buys in separate investigations involving suspects Stacy D. Watson, 28, and Jerry R. Bodie, 42, both of Bonifay.

During the transaction with Bodie, who was out on bond for other drug-related charges, Bodie exchanged methamphetamine for money, resulting in his arrest for the sale of methamphetamine.

During the transaction with Watson, Watson accepted money and agreed to provide methamphetamine in return, later advising that the methamphetamine was hidden inside a lawn mower located in the yard of her residence. Watson, who was on county probation, was arrested and charged with the sale of methamphetamine.