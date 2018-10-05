Tickets on sale for “You Can’t Take It With You”

Tickets for the Chipley High School Theatre Department’s fall comedy, You Can’t Take It With You, will go on sale to the general public on Monday, October 8, 2018, beginning at 8:00 am in the CHS Office. Tickets will be $10/adults and $5.00/students. Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road in Chipley.

You Can’t Take It With You will take the stage Tuesday, October 23 and Thursday, October 25, 2018 at 7:00 pm nightly.

Written by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman, and Directed by Kevin Russell, You Can’t Take It With You features the talents of Nevaeh Gray as Penny Sycamore, Makayla Kopinski as Essie Carmichael, Jordan Dominguez as Rheba, Elijah Wells as Paul Sycamore, Robert Kopinski as Mr. De Pinna, Gabriel Jimenez as Ed Carmichael, Josh Drake as Donald, Noah Burdeshaw as Martin “Grandpa” Vanderhof, Eyrica Pettis as Alice Sycamore, Jarvis Davis as Wilbur Henderson, Devin Sublett as Tony Kirby, Ethan Parker as Bolus Kolenkhov, Lily Anderson as Gay Wellington, Nathanael Banta as Anthony Kirby, Elijah Hooks as the man, George Roulhac as Jim, Waylon Guyer as Mac, and Julia Shaffer as the Grand Duchess Olga Katrina. Ariana Jett will serve as the production stage manager.

The Story: At first the Sycamores seem mad, but it is not long before we realize that if they are mad, the rest of the world is madder. In contrast to these delightful people are the unhappy Kirbys. The plot shows how Tony, attractive young son of the Kirbys, falls in love with Alice Sycamore and brings his parents to dine at the Sycamore home on the wrong evening. The shock sustained by the Kirbys, who are invited to eat cheap food, shows Alice that marriage with Tony is out of the question. The Sycamores, however, though sympathetic to Alice, find it hard to realize her point of view. Meantime, Tony, who knows the Sycamores are right and his own people wrong, will not give her up, and in the end Mr. Kirby is converted to the happy madness of the Sycamores, particularly since he happens in during a visit by an ex-Grand Duchess, earning her living as a waitress. No mention has as yet been made of the strange activities of certain members of the household engaged in the manufacture of fireworks; nor of the printing press set up in the parlor; nor of Rheba the maid and her friend Donald; nor of Grandpa’s interview with the tax collector when he tells him he doesn’t believe in the income tax.

This production is produced through special arrangement with Samuel French Inc.

For more information, e-mail chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-6100.