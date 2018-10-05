Phillips obit

Mrs. Eunice L. Phillips, of Caryville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on September 28, 2018 in the Community Health & Rehab. Center of Panama City, Florida. She was 92 years old.

Eunice was born on November 14, 1925 to the late King Moses and Millie Mae (Myrick) Broxton in Caryville, Florida. She was a faithful member of the St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church where she worked in the music and mission ministry. She was marred to the late Luie Ervin (John) Phillips who preceded her in death on July 4, 1993.

She leaves to cherish her memories her children: Carol Bellamy (Charles, Jr.) of Lynn Haven, Florida, Millie Holmes (John) of Detroit, Michigan, Gregory Nelson (Deborah) of Melbourne, Florida, Daytra Brown (Clarence) of Fayetteville, North Carolina, and Elvira Luncheon (Neil) of Ellenwood, Georgia; two stepchildren: Morris Davis (Linda) of Tampa, Florida and Christopher Works; 11 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, along with a host of other relatives and friends.

A Celebration of Eunice’s Life will be held 11 AM CST, Saturday, October 6, 2018 from the sanctuary of the Yes Lord Deliverance Ministries, Inc. of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Dr. Rufus L. Woods, officiating and Superintendent David Woods, Jr., Pastor. Committal Service will follow in the St. Mary Cemetery of Caryville, Florida with Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will be held from 4 PM – 9 PM CST, Friday, October 5, 2018 in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. The remains will lie in repose 1hr prior to services at the church Saturday.