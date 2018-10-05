Inmate arrested for assaulting an officer at Holmes Correctional Institution

BONIFAY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Corrections’ Office of the Inspector General (OIG) arrested Inmate Joshua Henderson (R34708) at Holmes Correctional Institution. Inmate Henderson has been charged with battery of a law enforcement officer.

Secretary Julie Jones said, “Any assault against a staff member is unacceptable. We would like to commend the officers involved for demonstrating tremendous professionalism despite difficult circumstances. We would also like to thank our Office of the Inspector General and law enforcement partners who ensured Inmate Henderson was immediately arrested for his actions.”

Inmate Henderson assaulted the officers on October 3 at approximately 11:30 a.m. Inmate Henderson became combative and struck one officer in the stomach, jaw and neck. While subduing the inmate, additional officers were injured.

Following the arrest, Inmate Henderson was transported to the Holmes County Jail for booking. The OIG acknowledges the cooperation and assistance provided by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and the State Attorney’s Office in the 14th Judicial Circuit.