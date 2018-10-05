Green obit

Ray Green, age 71 of Chipley, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on October 5, 2018 at his residence.

Ray was born on January 4, 1947 in Fort Pierce, Florida, to Bob and Edris Marie Smith Green. He served his country in the United States Army and fought in the Vietnam War. After serving in the military he worked for the Florida Wildlife Commission as a Game Warden for 25 years before retiring in 2001. He was a resident of the Florida Panhandle for the past 30 years since coming from Everglades City, Florida. He was of the Baptist faith and a member of Berean Baptist Church, and he also attended Holmes Creek Baptist Church. An avid outdoorsman, he loved spending time hunting and fishing, and he was also a member of the National Rifle Association and the National Wild Turkey Federation. Most of all he will be remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Bob and Edris Green.

He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Ilene Green of Chipley, Florida; two daughters: Trish Wood and husband Greg “Wormy” of Chipley, Florida, Cindi Green and fiance Jim Everett of Chipley, Florida; three brothers: Jerry Green and wife DoraAnn of Bonifay, Florida, Bob Green and wife Patsy of Harrison, Tennessee, Mike Green of Florida; Tate Morrell of Chipley, Florida; grandchildren: Codi Wood and wife Cheyenne, Taylor Morrell, Kinslee Morrell, Nick Morrell, Holly Morrell, Bryant Morrell.

A memorial service will be held in his honor 6 P.M. Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at Berean Baptist Church in Chipley, Florida, with Rev. Paul Hill and Rev. Bob Green officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, in charge of arrangements.

The family will receive friends for visitation one hour prior to the service at the church.