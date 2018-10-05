Graceville man charged with grand theft

BONIFAY – A Graceville man has been charged in connection to the theft of a 3-ton central air conditioning unit from his former Holmes County landlord.

Charles Alexander Walker

Charles Alexander Walker, 42, is currently in custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility following his arrest on a warrant issued after an investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

The unit was reported stolen from a Wrights Creek Road address and was later recovered after being spotted sitting on a trailer that was parked in the yard of a Wildwood Lane home.

Further investigation revealed that Walker had unsuccessfully attempted to sell the unit before moving out of the county.

Walker is charged with Grand Theft.

