Graceville man charged with grand theft

BONIFAY – A Graceville man has been charged in connection to the theft of a 3-ton central air conditioning unit from his former Holmes County landlord.

Charles Alexander Walker, 42, is currently in custody of the Jackson County Correctional Facility following his arrest on a warrant issued after an investigation by the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office.

The unit was reported stolen from a Wrights Creek Road address and was later recovered after being spotted sitting on a trailer that was parked in the yard of a Wildwood Lane home.

Further investigation revealed that Walker had unsuccessfully attempted to sell the unit before moving out of the county.

Walker is charged with Grand Theft.