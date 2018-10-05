Dunn comments on mass cancellations of radiology appointments at VA

WASHINGTON, DC – Dr. Neal Dunn (FL-02) issued the following statement on the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General audit of nine VA hospitals processing and cancelling of hundreds of thousands of diagnostics tests orders:

“The recent reports of mass cancellations of medically necessary diagnostic appointments at VA hospitals across the country is incredibly troubling. Over the last decade, the VA has dealt with scandal after scandal as we witnessed veterans dying on long waiting lists and being denied the care they have earned. These actions are completely unacceptable.

“As the Inspector General carries out his investigation, I will be working with the VA and my colleagues in Congress to address these issues. While our local VA hospitals in North Florida are not included in this investigation, I have already instructed my staff to look into whether these are systematic issues that plague veterans in the Second Congressional District of Florida.

“I am committed to addressing these issues to ensure that our veterans are receiving timely and quality care.”

An October 1st USA Today article details the cancellations of more than 250,000 radiology orders at VA hospitals across the country. The VA Inspector General Michael Missal is quoted stating the audit is, “to determine whether VA processed radiology requests in a timely manner and appropriately managed canceled requests.”