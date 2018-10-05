BCF announces Annual Missions Conference

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the annual Missions Conference, scheduled for Monday, October 22, through Wednesday, October 24, highlighting the theme of “Old wine in new wineskins; The Next Generation – Still Telling the Story of Jesus.” BCF faculty, staff, and students will join with representatives from dozens of mission agencies and local participants, as the next generation is challenged to continue telling the story of Jesus and reaching the world for Christ.

The Florida Baptist Convention Executive Director-Treasurer Tommy Green will bring the Missions Conference to an exciting start on Monday at 10:00 a.m., speaking in the R.G. Lee Chapel. That evening, from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m., there will be a Missions Roundtable in the BCF Wellness Center. “The roundtable is a tradition now,” explained BCF Theology Division Chair, Associate Professor of Missions, and Event Coordinator Rich Elligson. “It provides an interactive opportunity to discuss relevant missions topics from a variety of perspectives, in an informal setting. Both our guest agency representatives and our students really look forward to it,” he added.

Continuing the theme of reaching the world for Christ, Green will be preaching during the 10:00 a.m. chapel service on Tuesday, October 23. That evening, the college will introduce a new event, “Focus on Florida,” from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center, introducing the abundant collection of missions ministries provided specifically by the Florida Baptist State Convention.

The Lead Catalyst with the Florida Baptist Convention’s Next Generation Ministries Billy Young, will close out the conference on Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. as he shares his heart for missions.

Throughout the conference, there will be a large exhibit area in the BCF Wellness Center, staffed by missionaries and representatives from the Florida Baptist Convention and more than thirty mission agencies and organizations, providing information on opportunities for ministry and service. In addition, the Disaster Relief Feeding Unit will be preparing and serving lunch. Faculty, staff, students, church groups, and the general public are all invited to attend.

Feedback from guests suggests that the BCF Missions Conference is now one of the largest in the region, and a favorite of the agency representatives. “It’s not just our size, but our atmosphere that makes the difference,” stated Elligson. “Our college radiates with enthusiasm for evangelism and missions. Regardless of the degrees being pursued, students understand that the Great Commission applies to everyone. We simply want to expose them to as many avenues for service as we can. Then the Lord takes it from there!”

Make plans to attend the annual Missions Conference at BCF on October 22-24, to meet with missionaries from around the world, and to see where the Lord may be leading you or your church to serve!

For more information about the upcoming missions conference to be held at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261, ext. 478, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.