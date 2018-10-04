Walker obit

Mrs. Smithie L. Walker, age 78, of Jacob City, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Monday October 1, 2018 at her residence with her family at her bedside.

She was a native of Jackson County and a member of Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church in Jacob City. She retired from Campbellton-Graceville Hospital in Graceville, Florida, after thirty-five years of service.

Mrs. Walker is survived by her husband: Maxie Walker of Jacob City, Florida; her children: Barnette Walker-Bell (Curtis) of Chipley, Florida, Nathan Walker (Melvin Ann) of Salinas, California, Don Walker of Aberdeen, Maryland, Mike Walker of Jacob City, Florida, and Glen Walker of Jacksonville, Florida; stepchildren: Karen Walker of Altamonte, Florida, and Vincent Melvin of Saint Petersburg, Florida; sixteen grandchildren; two great grandchildren; sisters-in-law: Katie Hall and Nettie Hall both of Campbellton, Florida; brothers-in-law: J.B. Russ of Dothan, Alabama, Arthur Lee Rhynes of Jacob City, Florida, and Jimmy Walker of Tacoma, Washington; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM, Friday, October 5, 2018, in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, Florida. The family will receive friends from 6-7 PM.

Mrs. Walker will lie in repose at the church one hour prior to services.

Funeral services will be 11AM, Saturday, October 6, 2018 at Saint Mary Missionary Baptist Church, 1935 Jacob Main Street, Jacob City, Florida with Pastor/Teacher Obadiah White, officiating/eulogist, assisted by the Reverend Riley Henderson and Reverend David Pittman.

She will be laid to rest in the church cemetery under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.