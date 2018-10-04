Two in custody, one sought in theft case

HOLMES COUNTY – Investigators with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered property taken during a May 2018 theft and have identified and charged three suspects.

Trenidy Egar Lee, 38, of Bonifay, is charged with Grand Theft, and Tracy Lynn Kilpatrick, 38, of Bonifay, is charged with dealing in stolen property. A third suspect, Thomas Jason Music, 44, of Bonifay, is also being sought in connection to the theft.

The charges stem from a complaint filed March 18, 2018 by a Holmes County resident who stated several items had been taken from property he owned in the area of Yancey and Howell Williams Roads, including a truck tool box, chainsaw, and a weed eater.

Investigators recently recovered the property and secured warrants for Lee, Kilpatrick, and Music.

Lee and Kilpatrick are currently in custody of the Holmes County Jail. Music is still at large.

Music is a 44-year-old white male who is about 5’7” in height, is balding, and has a thin build. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thomas Jason Music is asked to contact Holmes County Sheriff’s Office at 850-547-3681 (Option 1).