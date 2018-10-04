Swearingen obit

David Swearingen, age 62, of Marianna, FL, passed away on October 2, 2018 surrounded by his family.

He was born July 23, 1956 and spent most of his life in Marianna. David enjoyed metal detecting, being outdoors, Elvis Presley, making people laugh, playing with his dogs and most importantly spending time with his wife and children. He never met a stranger and was a friend to all. His loss will forever leave a void in our hearts.

He is survived by his wife, Angela; son, Michael; two daughters, Alisha and spouse, Ronnie, Amy Sawyer and husband, Wayne.

He will be laid to rest Saturday in a private ceremony with his family and closest friends.