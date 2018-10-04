Hunter safety internet-completion courses offered in 7 counties in October

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is offering free hunter safety internet-completion courses in seven counties in October (list follows).

Students who have taken the online course and wish to complete the classroom portion must bring the online-completion report with them.

All firearms, ammunition and materials are provided free of charge. Students should bring a pen or pencil and paper. An adult must accompany children younger than 16 at all times.

Anyone born on or after June 1, 1975, must pass an approved hunter safety course and have a hunting license to hunt alone (unsupervised). The FWC course satisfies hunter-safety training requirements for all other states and Canadian provinces.

The locations and times are:

Bay County

Oct. 13 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Oct. 13 (2 to 4 p.m. CDT)

Youth Hunter Education Challenge (for hunter safety course graduates only)

Learn more about this program at MyFWC.com/Education/Outdoor-skills.

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Oct. 27 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. CDT)

Bay County Shooting Range

10900 Steelfield Road in Panama City Beach

Calhoun County

Oct. 21 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office

20776 E. Central Ave. in Blountstown

Escambia County

Oct. 10 (6. to 10 p.m. CDT) & Oct. 27 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Molino Community Center

6450 Highway 95A in Molino

Oct. 16 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Oct. 27 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Langley Bell 4-H Center

3730 Stefani Road in Cantonment

Holmes County

Oct. 20 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Holmes County Agricultural Center

1169 E. Highway 90 in Bonifay

Jefferson County

Oct. 13 (8 a.m. to 2 p.m. EDT)

Jefferson Correctional Institution

1050 Big Joe Road in Monticello

Santa Rosa County

Oct. 23 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Oct. 27 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Avalon Middle School

5445 King Arthurs Way in Milton

Oct. 24 (6 to 10 p.m. CDT) & Oct. 27 (7 to 10 a.m. CDT)

Jay Community Center

5259 Booker Lane in Jay

Washington County

Oct. 13 (8 a.m. to 3 p.m. CDT)

Hard Labor Creek Shooting Sports

2131 Clayton Road in Chipley

Those interested in attending a course can register online and obtain information about future hunter safety classes at MyFWC.com/HunterSafety or by calling the FWC’s regional office in Panama City at 850-265-3676.