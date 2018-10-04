Girl Scouts host yearly kick-off

MARIANNA– The Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle is excited to kick off their new Girl Scouting year with the G.I.R.L. Kickoff on Saturday, October 6th, at the Evangel Worship Center which is located off Highway 90 East in Marianna.

Our Go-Getters, Innovators, Risk Takers and Leaders will take part in hands on activities including STEM, outdoor, life skills, entrepreneurship and much more to discover their Girl Scout DNA.

The Girl Scouts will have the opportunity to meet, interact and learn from some great vendors from across the Florida Panhandle and beyond such as the Florida Park Service, Emerald Coast Science Center, Blue Lagoon State Park, Camp Invention, Sky Zone Tallahassee, Sea Life Discovery Center, Tallahassee Astronomical Society, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Georgia Aquarium, Three Rivers State Park, SW Pansar K-9/EAF Team, 4-H of Jackson County, UF’s IFAS Extension, Tallahassee Museum, Gulf Coast State College, Wells Fargo, Lucky’s Market, Southeast Archeological Center National Park Service, and many more.