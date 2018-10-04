Garden Club learns about photography and plans for district meeting

submitted by Gweneth Collins

Chipley Garden Club met on Wednesday, October 3, at the Washington County Agricultural Center. The program of the month was presented by Julie Serpas. Julie is an 11th grade homeschooler and is president of the Washington County 4H Livestock Club. Photography is one of her many hobbies. Julie presented an informative and enlightening program on “Cell Phone Photography.”

Julie provided lots of cell phone hints, such as quick opening, auto focus, timers, and light control. She also talked about contrast, temperature, perspective, background, and the best time to take photographs. Displayed on the walls were examples of photographs taken by club members with their phones. After the presentation, the photographs were examined and critiqued.

During the regular meeting, President Debbie Mitchell finalized details of the Florida Federation of Garden Clubs District II Fall Officers Meeting which Chipley Garden Club is hosting. The meeting will be Wednesday, October 10. In addition to FFGC State Officers, around one hundred garden clubbers from the panhandle of Florida are expected to attend.

In other business, Scarecrow Chair Gweneth Collins reported on the Scarecrow Fest in September, terrarium building at Kate Smith Elementary School was scheduled, and Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson presented Camphor Weed aka Pluchea Comphorata, a native annual herb that is blooming at this time. A bouquet featuring wildflowers showcased the plant along with Goldenrod, Tall Iron Weed, and False Foxglove.

Chipley Garden Club meets once a month and welcomes new members at anytime. If you are interested in attending a meeting or would like more information, please contact Club President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536.