Williams obit

Tommy J. Williams, age 68 of Marianna, went home to be with the Lord on October 2, 2018 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

Tommy was born on July 8, 1950 in Jackson County, Florida, to Wilber and Hazel Coley Williams. He was a lifelong resident of Jackson County and worked as a truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Wilber and Hazel Williams; brother: Eugene Williams; sister: Verna Lou Mathis.

He is survived by his wife and best friend of 30 years, Freta Williams of Marianna, FL; son: Tommy Williams II and wife Lisa of Cottondale, FL; two daughters: Shannon Tharp and husband Doug of Cypress, FL, Sirena Liles and husband Roger of Marianna, FL; stepdaughter: Jazmine Knight and husband Billy of Sneads, FL; two brothers: Carl Williams and wife Violet of Altha, FL, Edward Williams and wife Janet; twelve grandchildren; six great grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11A.M. Friday, October 5, 2018 at Altha Church of God in Altha, Florida, with Rev. Allan Nichols officiating. Interment will follow in Sims Cemetery in Marianna, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.