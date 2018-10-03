Dashcam shows man tased after fighting with WCSO deputy

Washington County Sheriff’s Office is releasing dashcam footage of a WCSO deputy, who conducted a traffic stop involving 28-year-old Charles Nicholas McNeil on Friday. McNeil is facing felony charges in Washington County, which includes battery on a law enforcement officer, after he became violent and attempted to flee during the stop.

Just after noon, on September 28th, a WCSO deputy observed a man operating a tractor on Douglas Ferry Road. The deputy became concerned after witnessing the tractor leave the roadway several times and conducted a traffic stop.

During the initial contact with the driver, the deputy was provided a false name. The driver, who was later identified as McNeil, advised he did not have any identification on him at the time and his driver’s license was not valid.

As the deputy asked him to step down from the tractor, he gained consent to search McNeil. During the search, a knife and a partially labeled prescription medication bottle, containing pills, were located in his pocket.

When the deputy began to detain McNeil, he turned away and aggressively attempted to flee. As the deputy continued to apprehend McNeil, the suspect violently struggled with the deputy, hitting the deputy as he attempted to pick the deputy up and slam him to the ground. During the altercation, McNeil fled again, at which time the deputy deployed his taser, striking McNeil. McNeil then fell to the ground, hitting his head on the roadway, losing consciousness.

Emergency Medical Services were called to treat McNeil immediately.

Before EMS arrived, McNeil regained consciousness and provided his correct name and date of birth to law enforcement.

Once McNeil was transported to a nearby hospital, WCSO was informed that he would need to be transported to another facility for further medical treatment. At this time, WCSO issued McNeil a Notice to Appear for felony court on the charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest with violence, providing a false name to law enforcement, and possession of a new legend drug.

After further investigation, WCSO found the Massey Ferguson tractor driven by McNeil was stolen from a 71-year-old man. WCSO will be obtaining a felony arrest warrant on additional charges of grand theft pertaining to the theft of the tractor.

McNeil was released from prison earlier this year and is currently out on bond on unrelated felony drug charges out of Bay County.

“We operate the Washington County Sheriff’s Office with the highest level of professionalism and integrity. More than 99% of our arrests are without incident or injury,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “When a suspect chooses to violently attack or attempt to overpower one of our deputies, it is our responsibility as law enforcement to react in such a way that protects our communities from further safety risks.

Dashcam footage: Click Here