Music for Hurricane Florence Relief Benefit Concert to Rock Wausau

Hurricane Florence wreaked havoc on North & South Carolina and in response to the thousands of residents in need, Rick Kent, a local award winning bluegrass artist, is holding a benefit concert to help raise money for the Hurricane Florence Relief Fund (Fund 3490) run by the Foundation for the Carolinas.

The concert will be at the Wausau Possum Palace on Saturday, October 13, from 2-5:30pm. The concert will feature regional award winning artists Albert Waters, Cathy Stockstill, Alice Nelson, Bailey Bradshaw & Suzanna Capron and our very own Rick Kent. Guests can expect to enjoy an eclectic mix of bluegrass, country and gospel. Belinda’s Shaved Ice will be onsite offering BBQ sandwiches, sausage dogs, hot dogs, loaded baked potatoes and of course, shaved ice! Entry to this concert is free. Information tables will be available with information on how you can donate direct.

The Foundation for the Carolinas is a 501c3 organization servicing North & South Carolina whose focus is on philanthropy and inspiring individuals to make their communities a better place to live. They assist with many projects in both states with their most recent efforts being that of establishing the Hurricane Florence Relief Fund.

For more information please contact Rick Kent at (850) 658-4220.