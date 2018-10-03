BCF to hold Education Symposium

The Teacher Education Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will host this semester’s Education Symposium on Tuesday, October 16, at 3:00 p.m. in the Kinchen Center. This semester’s topic is Curriculum Associate’s iReady Instruction. iReady is designed to excite students about learning and support teachers as they offer differentiated instruction. According to BCF Teacher Education Division Chair Kaye Johnson, the presentation will focus on how future teachers can use this learning tool effectively to meet individual student needs. Currently, iReady is used statewide to support standards based instruction in reading and math. The symposium is open to the public and offers valuable information for all who attend.

For more information about the Education Symposium or the state approved teacher education programs available at The Baptist College of Florida, contact 800-328-2660 ext. 452 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.