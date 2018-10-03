BCF announces perfect placement in the Music Education Program

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville announces a 100% placement rate for the spring 2018 graduates of the Bachelor of Music Education (BME) program. Vastie Louis received an appointment to the faculty of Harbour View Elementary School in Ocala, Fla., after completing her internship at Hammett Bowen Elementary School in Ocala. Another student, Kate Lawhorn teaches at Hudson Middle School in Hudson, NC after completing her internship at Woodlawn High School in Baton Rouge, LA.

Louis commented, “I get to teach what I love. Teaching and interacting with my students makes me feel like I am where God wants me to be; I’m given a chance to make a difference.” Lawhorn shared, “My experience, so far, has been extremely overwhelming. However, only three weeks in, I have had so many rewarding moments with my students. I teach almost 140 choral students every day, and I look forward to connecting and making music with them as the year progresses.”

Louis and Lawhorn are just two of the exceptional music educators that have completed all of the requirements and graduated from BCF. Scattered throughout Jackson County is a multitude of music majors sharing their talents, gifts, and training with the next generation of musicians.

In addition to being regionally accredited, the BME degree is accredited by the National Association of Schools of Music. The Music and Worship Division faculty plans to apply for certification with the State of Florida Department of Education within the next year.

For more information about the Bachelor of Music Education program at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 850-263-3261 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.