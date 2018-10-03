The final link in the 4-H Chick Chain project closed on Saturday as 4-H members from the northwest extension district participated in a showmanship and skill-a-thon contest and brought their best birds for judging. The show featured 43 4-H youth competitors from Escambia, Holmes, Jackson, Jefferson, Leon, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties who brought 50 chickens for exhibition judging. 4-H members from Washington County included Brayden Price, Brodie Price, Bella Price and Emma Weeks and from Holmes County Tucker Faircloth and Tate Faircloth.

4-H’ers participated in the following categories:

Showmanship – This tests youth on how knowledgeable they are about the care, nutrition and health of their project and how they handle their bird. Brayden Price place 3rd in Senior Showmanship, Brodie Price placed 3rd in Intermediate Showmanship and Emma Weeks placed 3rd in Junior Showmanship.

Exhibition – How the youth fed and cared for their projects was also put to the test as the birds were judged on breed characteristics and production potential. Birds were judged individually then blue ribbon birds competed for Best of Breed. From the Best of Breed winners, an overall grand champion. Bella Price earned Overall Grand Champion for her White Leghorn pullet.

Best of Show Production – Youth who have participated in the 4-H Chick Chain in 2016 and 2017 also brought their best production birds to be judged. Birds were judged on production elements. Brayden Price earned Best of Show Production for his Buff Orpington hen.

In addition, 4-H’ers competed in a skill-a-thon – a hands-on way to test general knowledge of poultry including identifying breeds, setting up a brooder, reading a feed label, identifying common poultry diseases and identifying parts of the chicken.

The 2019 4-H Chick Chain registration will open in early 2019. Youth interested in poultry should contact their 4-H Agent: Washington County 4-H – Julie Pigott Dillard, 850-638-6180, juliepd@ufl.edu or Holmes County 4-H – Nicole Crawson, 850-547-1108, ncrawson@ufl.edu. Like 4-H in the Panhandle on Facebook for the latest updates.