Two VHS students recognized

Two Vernon High School students are being recognized by the Florida Council of Teachers of English.

Kimberly Frederick, grade 10, won the poetry division for the entire state.

Samantha Walston, grade 11, won the screenplay division for the entire state.

Mrs. Rackley, ELA and AVID teacher, will be recognized for having two student winners.

They have been invited to the FCTE Awards Ceremony to be held in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Area Writing Project Fall Conference on Saturday, November 3, at the College of Education at University of South Florida in Tampa. Author Jerry Spinelli will be the keynote speaker. These students will have the opportunity to participate in writing workshops with the TBYouth writers.

Sponsors are being sought to cover the transportation and lodging expenses for this trip.