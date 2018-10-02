Trant obit

Willis “Frank” Franklin Trant, 93 of Graceville, passed away, Sunday, September 30, 2018 at Signature Healthcare of North Florida.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bro. Dale Worley officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday, 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

Mr. Frank was born in Black, Alabama on July 30, 1925 to the late Willis A. and Hettie Farmer Trant. A U. S. Navy Veteran, Mr. Frank retired as a Derrick Truck Operator with West Florida Electric Cooperative following over 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his wife Frances Nell Trant, two brothers Warren H. “Jim” Trant and Sydney Wayne Ward.

Survived by one son Willis O’Neal Trant, Graceville; two daughters Frankie Lou Locke, Graceville, Cindy Nell Harris Geneva, AL; two grandchildren Nicky Huddelson, April Pelham(Keith); seven great grandchildren Gailend, Sianna, Darika, Kieren, Jesse, Hope, and Trant.