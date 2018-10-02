Dilmore obit

William B. Dilmore, age 85 of Marianna, FL, passed from this life on Sunday, September 30, 2018 at his home. He was born on May 29, 1933 to the late Daniel Birt and Fannie Lee (Burch) Dilmore in Cottondale, FL.

Along with his parents William is preceded in death by his brothers, Willard Dilmore and Melton Dilmore, sisters, Nell Dilmore, Edna Kent and Lydia McKay. He is survived by one daughter, Jeanie Sangaree and husband Steve of Marianna, FL, one son, Bobby Merchant and wife Susan of Miami, FL, two grandsons, Michael Sangaree and wife Julie and their daughter, Brynn Sangaree of Marianna, FL, Daniel Sangaree of Temple Hills, MD, sister in law, Linnie Dilmore of Alford, FL.

A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Memorialization will be by cremation.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.