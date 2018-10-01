Wildflower alert

by Eleanor Dietrich

This is one of our largest Ladies’ Tresses, (Spiranthes odorata) growing up to two feet tall or sometimes more. It is found in very moist soil, often in wooded swamps. It begins blooming in late September to October and continues until frost. It gets its common name from the sweet smell of the flowers. It gets its botanical genus name because the small flower spiral around the tall stem. They are in the Orchid family which you can tell when you look at one of the flowers closely.