First Baptist to hold yard sale fundraiser to benefit Operation Christmas Child

On October 6, First Baptist Church Chipley will hold a yard sale fundraiser to raise funds for shipping costs for 600 shoebox gifts that will be packed full of fun toys, school supplies, and hygiene items aimed to bless children in need around the world.

The gifts will then be sent by Operation Christmas Child, the world’s largest Christmas project of its kind, to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine.

“This event is a great opportunity to come together as a community and give back in such a simple and powerful way,” said Donna Mosier, Central Panhandle Media Coordinator. “Every shoebox gift, often the first gift a child ever receives, is not just about the items placed inside, but about demonstrating the truth of God’s love.”

The Yard Sale will be held in the Student Building of First Baptist Church, Chipley located at 1300 South Boulevard, Chipley, on Saturday, October 6, beginning at 8:00 am and continuing until 12:00 noon. There will be a wide variety of items to purchase and each purchase will provide the needed funds to ship the Shoebox Gifts all over the world. Please come and shop with us!

Additionally, if you have any items you would like to donate to this yard sale, please contact Vivian Bradford at 850-573-0386 and arrange to drop them off or have them picked up.

For more information on how to participate in Operation Christmas Child or to view gift suggestions, call 407-340-4071 or visit samaritanspurse.org/occ. Participants can donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.