Decker obit

Margaret Decker, 73 of Marianna, joined family in heaven on Friday, September 28, 2018, after an extended illness.

She was born in Palm City, Florida, on July 30, 1945 to Noah and Jean Ludlum. Margaret enjoyed growing up on the family farm with her five siblings. Margaret and her husband Harold moved to Marianna in 1980, where they raised their children and worked their business, Hal-Mar Masonry. She was a bus driver and convenience store manager for many years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and will be greatly missed.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband of 45 years, Harold Decker.

She is survived by her children, Anita Halling (Karl) of Grand Ridge, James Decker of San Antonio, Karen Braxton of Marianna; grandsons, Billy Braxton, Eric Decker, Nikolas Halling, and Douglas Pippin; granddaughters, Elizabeth Halling, Brianna Drummond, Britany Drummond; extended children, Beth Scordato, Nicholas Decker (Deena), Jeff Decker (Lindy), Sandy Decker; several grand and great grandchildren.

A celebration of life in her honor will be held with family.

James & Sikes Funeral Home will be handling arrangements.