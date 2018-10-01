Adkins obit

Benny R. Adkins, 78, died peacefully in his Marianna home on Thursday, September 27, 2018, after a courageous battle against cancer.

A native of Caryville, Tennessee, Benny had lived in Jackson County for the past 10 years. Until his retirement from a lifelong career in the steel industry, Benny resided in Baltimore, Maryland. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a Master Mason, Scottish Rites.

Benny enjoyed socializing, dancing, traveling, fishing, and hunting in W.V. with his close friend Tally. He loved his country, especially Caryville. He was a loving and devoted husband and father. He strongly believed in forgiveness and had an unwavering belief in God.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Doris; daughter, Joyce Lynn; brother, David Adkins and sister, Sally Roberts; and parents Steel and Geneva Disney Adkins.

Survivors include his daughter, Janice DuBois of Marianna; sister, Mary Thomas and brother Bill Adkins of Lafollette ,Tennessee.

A celebration of his life will be at his daughter’s home on Thursday, October 4, 2018 at 2 P.M.

A very special thanks for the compassionate care provided by all the folks at Emerald Coast Hospice. You are an amazing group of caring people who manage to answer every need. If desired, contributions honoring Benny can be made to them, Emerald Coast Hospice of Marianna.

James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel will be handling arrangements.