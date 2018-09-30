The 4th Annual Washington County Heritage Festival was held Friday and Saturday at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley. Friday was open as an educational field trip day for area schools to learn the rich heritage of Washington County.

Demonstrators included anything from a blacksmith to a flint knapper in the Native American village to a full agricultural display complete with 4-H show animals, antique tractors and farm implements. Chad Gainey gave live chainsaw art demonstrations. There were plenty of local arts & crafts vendors selling their homemade wares. North Florida Artillery had their Civil War reenactors camp set up with two cannons that were fired every 45 minutes. A Kid Zone was available for the little ones with a bounce house, inflatable slide and pony rides. Live entertainment was provided by The Two Brothers.

Photos below of Saturday’s festivities …