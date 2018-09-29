WCSO K9 assists in arrest of Chipley woman

A Washington County Sheriff’s K9 assisted deputies in locating drugs during a traffic stop early Wednesday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., on September 25th, a WCSO deputy stopped a vehicle traveling on Deltona Blvd in Sunny Hills, for a traffic infraction.

K9 Kash was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics during a scan of the exterior of the vehicle. As deputies searched the car’s interior, they located methamphetamine in the purse of a passenger, identified as Tiffaney Cherise Bowling, 34, of Chipley.

Bowling was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail for possession of methamphetamine.