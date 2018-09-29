Vilicic obit

Bonnie Laramore Vilicic, 74, of Marianna, FL, passed to the next life Friday, September 28, 2018 in her home.

She was born in Marianna, FL, on August 18, 1944. She was preceded in death by her parents, Audie and Lillian Laramore; husband “Vic” Vilicic, and brother, Julian Laramore.

Survivors include her daughter, Janet Lowry (Henry) of Jay, Fl; son, Mike Fellows (Barbara) of Alachua, Fl; grandchildren, Krystal Lowry, Jennifer Lowry and Katelyn Fellows; two sisters, Nita Prinz, and Kathy Rehberg (Don); two brothers, Gordan Laramore (Virginia), Herman Laramore, and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Monday, October 1, 2018, at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel with Virgil Lipford and Gino Mayo officiating. Interment will follow at Lipford Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

Visitation will be Sunday, September 30, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel from 5:00 to 7:00 pm.

Special thanks to Dr. Gay and staff and Emerald Coast Hospice for their devoted medical attention.

Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Partners for Pets in Marianna, FL.